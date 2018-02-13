A Texas resident was asked to leave a local restaurant for wearing a t-shirt condemning US President Donald Trump and those who voted for him.

Andy Ternay walked into the eatery with his partner wearing a shirt that said "F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him" and the back of his shirt, said, "F**k the racist alt right," with a hand giving the middle finger.

Ternay later took to Facebook to share his experience and admitted that the manager approached him and asked him to leave because children in the restaurant might see his shirt.

"First, we were approached by a manager who let us know that customers were very distressed by my shirt and that children might see it.

"I expressed deep sympathies and let her know that explaining 'grab 'em by the p****y' and golden showers to my daughter was equally unpleasant," he wrote in a post, (which was later deleted).

After being seated, the manager again approached him saying that a group nearby "was suffering due to my indescribable poor taste" but, Ternay remained put. According to Andy, problem arose after their drinks had been served and his order taken.

"One of the cooks comes to the table, and very apologetically explains, the owners have been called and we are being asked to leave. We ask to tip our server for occupying our table, get drinks to go and leave. One table of white people applauds," he recalled.

Ternay also makes it clear that he has no issue with the restaurant. "I am fine with being asked to leave and I don't urge a boycott. These things are never easy for businesses, and the workers were polite and professional. Besides, we hope to be back soon."

Speaking with The Daily Beast about the incident, Andy revealed that the only direct comments he received were positive. "[A] Latino lady at the register thanked me [and] two African American servers said my shirt was awesome."

The resident also admitted that he wore the shirt because he wants his friends, neighbour, and family members to know where he stands. "I don't want people of colour, Muslims, LGBTQ [people], immigrants to feel alone. The proper use of white male privilege is to help lift others. To speak truth to power," he added.