FKA Twigs has shared a selfie on Instagram amid reports she has broken up with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter wowed in the black and white shot posted to her 1.1m followers on the social media sharing site with the caption: "a cherub to guide you home".

She peered into the camera while showing off an edgy make-up look of extreme winged eyelashes and glossy lips as she wore her hair in a curly style and donned a high neck frilly top.

The gorgeous snap comes as it was reported that the Two Weeks hitmaker has parted ways with her Twilight movie star fiancé Pattison after he claimed they were "kind of" betrothed.

Pattinson, 31, is said to have called an end to their romance as he "grew tired" by the fact they had been "drifting apart."

They began dating in September 2014 and are said to have got engaged just seven months later, with the pair being extremely private about their relationship from the beginning.

The singer's fans flooded the comments section with words of assurance following the split, with one fan telling her: "Twigs, If you and Rob have called it quits, then that's your business. I still want to be your fan and looking forward to new music from you. Maybe the haters will now leave you alone."

Another said: "Stay strong girl ❤️ just ignore these haters. @fkatwigs".

It's not the first time Pattinson's love life has hit the headlines, since he became romantically involved with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart in 2008. They broke up after US Weekly published photos of Stewart showing affection with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, with what was called an "affair" by the Huffington Post at the time.

Stewart – who is now in a relationship with Stella Maxwell – issued a public apology to Pattinson at People Magazine, saying: "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."