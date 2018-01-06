US President Donald Trump has taken to his favourite platform to blast Michael Wolff's explosive new tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Twitter, on the other hand, is mercilessly mocking the president over his latest "epic tantrum" saying his rants only "make the book seem plausible".

Trump and the White House slammed Wolff over his book after excerpts of it were released this week, painting an unflattering view of his administration. However, the interesting anecdotes and details about the president and his closest aides have taken the internet by storm.

In multiple tweets this week, Trump has also ripped into Bannon, who is purported to be one of the Wolff's primary sources, after he was quoted criticising the president and members of his family in the book.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency," Trump said in a statement released by the White House earlier this week. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind... Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look."

On Thursday, Trump claimed on Twitter that he gave Wolff "zero access" to the White House for his book and said he "never spoke to him for the book".

He later took another shot at Wolff, calling him a "total loser" who "made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book".

Wolff said he conducted over 200 interviews with key players within the Trump administration for the book released on Friday that is already selling fast.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book was "filled with false and misleading accounts" and denounced it as "trashy tabloid fiction".

Meanwhile, Twitter responded to Trump's latest "childish" tweets on the subject with a slew of taunting jokes, comments and memes with many saying "thanks for promoting" the book.

"Ladies and gentlemen, here you have the President of The United States (feeling nauseous as I type those words) confirming yet again via Twitter what an embarrassment he is," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: "Really f**king presidential Don. You hear more intelligent, mature dialogue from children in the playground. You should be ashamed of yourself."