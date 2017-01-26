Warners' upcoming solo movie The Flash really doesn't seem to be having much luck when it comes to getting the ball rolling on production, does it? First, director Seth Grahame-Smith abandoned the project in April 2016 citing creative differences, then the second filmmaker who came aboard, Rick Famuyiwa, followed suit back in November.

Now, not only are they dealing with looking for a new director, the studio has tapped King Arthur scribe Joby Harold to do a page-one rewrite to the existing script.

'Page-one rewrites' usually mean that everyone involved is happy with the characters but the rest of the story is not necessarily up to scratch. It doesn't say much for Warner Bros' confidence in Famuyiwa's original draft given that all of the characters are well-established DC Comics' characters.

Considering this is now the third serious setback for the standalone film before production has even begun, it seems likely that its scheduled release date of 27 July 2018 might well be pushed back. Regardless of how speedy Harold might be able to turn a script around, superhero movies of this scale usually take months and months for principal photography and then go through vigorous editing processes and special effects work.

The Flash is likely to rely on CGI the most out of all of the DC Extended Universe's outings too, so post-production will take a long time. This is one timeline that may need some tinkering.

According to Variety however, the rewrite itself isn't solely why the film has been put on the backburner for the time being. The publication suggests that the studio are happy to take a little time out to make sure the script is perfect while Ezra Miller – who is set to play the titular hero, Barry Allen – films Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2.

When the film eventually makes it on to the big screen, Miller will be seen alongside Kiersey Clemons (as Iris West), Billy Crudup as Barry's father Henry and Batman v Superman's Ray Fisher, reprising his role as Cyborg.

