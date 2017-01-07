The Flash season 3 returns after its midseason hiatus on 24 January at 8pm EST on The CW Network. Barry Allen is set to fight for his lady love, Iris West in episode 10 titled, Borrowing Problems from the Future.

The official synopsis for the mid-season premiere episode reads as follows:

Barry fights for Iris: Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain's presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris' fate. Confused about Barry's hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job.

In episode 9 Barry accidentally traveled five months into the future and witnessed Savitar killing Iris. According to co-showrunner Aaron Helbing, Barry will do whatever it takes it takes to save his girlfriend.

Helbing told TV Line, "Now that Barry has gotten a glimpse of the future..he will be trying to do whatever it takes to save her. Everybody will play a huge part in that, because Iris is part of the team." Julian, who unknowingly served sinister speed god as alter ego, Alchemy, may join Barry in his quest, as the showrunner admitted, "He feels culpable, and wants to make amends."

However, there is a big question around how will Savitar get out of the Speed Force prison, as in the winter finale, the villain was trapped inside his magical box, which was thrown into the Speed Force by Barry, with help from Earth 3 Speedster, Jay Garrick. The executive producer told the outlet, "That will be an itch that Barry can't scratch. Like, 'How is this possible?'"

Helbing also revealed that the other team Flash members– Cisco Ramon/ Vibe, Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Wally West/Kid Flash– have individual odysseys ahead of them. Helbing teased there are "big, exciting plans" for Caitlin, which will rise from her wrestling with her icy powers for the rest of the season. Cisco will find in the "badass" Gypsy "a very strong adversary" as well as "someone he can't stop thinking about" and Wally will continue to "go a little half-cocked" as Kid Flash.