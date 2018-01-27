We have seen many Speedsters on The Flash series over the years, but the latest addition to The CW's roster of Arrowverse heroes will surprise you. A report in Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Candice Patton's Iris West will suit up in an upcoming episode.

Also leaked photos from The Flash season 4 set in Vancouver have provided up with the first look at Iris's speedster costume. Barry Allen's wife is seen wearing a black and a white leather suit and a domino mask.

The photos were obtained by the Canadagraphs blog, who has compared her look with that of comic-book character Dr Light. In the scene, Iris is standing still, as she grabs a criminal that's already in handcuffs, and hands him over to the CCPD.

According to the blog, before Iris was seen in a costume, they filmed a scene where they blew up a police car and Iris's actions in the scene strongly suggest she did this with her speedster power.

Twitter users have come up with their theories about who Iris West will eventually become. One user tweeted saying, "She looks like she is wearing the uniform for the speedster known as XS. But that's who the strange mystery girl we've seen this year is thought to be. So this is very strange...?"

Another too shared similar insight into her superhero character and wrote, "That looks strikingly like the Tornado Twins costumes from the 31st century! Or even XS! #longlivethelegion #legionofsuperheroes"

The current storyline of the show revolves around Barry trying to deal with life inside prison and make some new friends behind the bars. The Flash season 4 episode 12, titled Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash, will feature Barry meeting someone with a mysterious connection to his father, Henry Allen.

Also, Cisco and Ralph will get shrunk to miniature size by a new meta villain. The official synopsis for the chapter airing on 30 January at 8pm EST on The CW, reads as follows:

Meta who can shrink anything he touches battles Team Flash. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) get caught in his crossfire and are shrunk to miniature versions of themselves. Cecile (guest star Danielle Nicolet) realizes her pregnancy has caused her to have temporary powers and discovers she can hear other people's thoughts, which unnerves Joe (Jesse L. Martin). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) meets someone with a mysterious connection to Henry Allen.