The Flash season 4 returns with all new episode this Tuesday, wherein Barry Allen will be in a predicament — whether or not to expose his superhero powers and save his cellmates from villains' twisted plans.

Episode 13 titled True Colors will air on 6 February at 8 pm EST on The CW Network. Katee Sackhoff (who plays evil Amunet Black in the show) who was last seen in the mid-season finale, will return for the episode and purchase all metahumans in Iron Heights prison to make an army.

The official synopsis of the chapter reads as follows:

Barry finds himself in a predicament regarding whether or not he should expose his powers in order to save his cellmates after he hears that Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) has struck a deal to purchase all of the metahumans in Iron Heights. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) reevaluates how much he's changed when he is reminded of his problematic past after an old friend visits him.

The previous episode of The Flash season 4 ended with the prison warden finding out about Barry's powers, thanks to a special camera pointed right at Barry's cell. Then he drugged the speedster before dragging him away.

A promo for the upcoming episode opens with Iris West in Iron Heights prison to see Barry but the warden announces, "Unfortunately you won't be able to see your husband today," as a shocked Iris looks on and asks if he is safe.

The warden assures Iris that Allen is safe, and adds, "Barry is completely unharmed. You can rest easy, he is in good hands." However, the situation is exactly opposite, as Barry wakes up with other metas in a special cell and announces, "I am not about to let Amunet turn me into a weaponised slave," and tries to help everyone free from her clutches.

Looks like Barry is unsuccessful in his escape as he is caught by the warden and his men with big guns as the speedster screams out in pain.

Previously, Sackhoff spoke about her character's return to Flash season 4 in an interview with Comic Book. The actress said back in December, "She sort of just walks off into the sunset, like she'll be back. And she will be back. I feel like Amunet's kind of like a virus. Like she's just going to linger forever. I'm back in [Episode] 9, I'm back in 12 and 13, and potentially 14."

She added, " I'm basically sort of, I get phone calls like, 'Does [Katee] want to come back for a few days?' And if I'm available, it's sort of like 'Sure!' And that's sort of just how the character's gonna keep evolving."