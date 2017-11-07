The Flash is all the rage, even before Justice League hits the theatres.

While Ezra Miller – the actor playing the DC hero – revealed that his character "is just Barry" during the events of JL and is even struggling to come up with a superhero name; it won't be long before DC fans are treated to a solo Flash movie.

Amid much speculation, rewritings – and as many as three directors quitting the project – the Miller-led movie was retitled as Flashpoint. And if latest reports are any proof, the solo project is once again picking up steam.

In fact, Warner Bros has almost narrowed down on a director for the Flashpoint movie, according to producer Toby Emmerich, a recent Wall Street Journal article claimed.

The extensive report not only discussed the future of Flash's solo adventure but also shed light on Miller's role in the upcoming DC blockbuster, Justice League.

As Flash, Miller outshined the hoard of superheroes following an initial round of screenings at the studios, the report suggested. So much so that the actor's portrayal of a "Flash, who is young, socially awkward and hides his fear through humour" is now being considered as the "breakout" character of Justice League.

The author of the article even claimed that "a solo Flash film" is a priority, according to Emmerich. In a subsequent tweet later, the author hinted at the Flashpoint movie receiving a green light soon.

As much as fans are anxious for the Flashpoint, Miller himself couldn't hide his enthusiasm while discussing his character's future endeavours. The comic book fanatic even made some Flashpoint references.

"I think that the emotional arc of the Thomas Wayne stuff in Flashpoint is one of the illest [parts]. And to see that different manifestation of Batman and his whole different style," he told Comic Book.

Speaking of the other Wayne, Miller has high hopes for actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan – who starred in the role in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"I think [Morgan] is amazing. And I think he would fall right into what is becoming a very, very serious ensemble of actors," the Justice League actor added.

The DC ensemble movie hits theatres next week on 17 November.