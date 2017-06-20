Grant Gustin is enjoying his hiatus time from filming The CW's show The Flash with his newly engaged fiancée LA Thoma at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico.

Alongside sharing several candid photos of himself with Thoma on Instagram, Gustin wrote, "We just had the most amazing time at @fspuntamita. Thank you so much to everyone on the staff for creating a truly exceptional experience. #PuntaMita#FourSeasons #IloveMyFiancee".

In a second Instagram post, Gustin posted photos of his fiancee kissing him as the caption reads, "I mean, for real.. thank you "@fspuntamita. #PuntaMita #FourSeasons " Judging by the photos the newly engaged couple had the time of their life, getting face masks, watching the sun set and enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

Fans can't help but swoon over the couple's adorable photos as one user commented, "Couple goals ❤️❤️❤️". Another noted, "You guys are so so cute I wish you the best in your relationship."

"You are beautiful couple," said another follower. Some fans of The Flash TV series joked about his on-screen character, Barry Allen, who is engaged to Iris West. A user asked, "What are you doing flash? That's not Iris!"

Referencing to Barry Allen's sacrifice in The Flash season 3 finale, where he voluntary walks into Speed Force, a fan noted, "Taking a vacation in speedforce?" Another joked, "When the Flash says he's going into the speed force prison, but really just went out with another girl."

"Being trapped in the speed force looks wonderful!!" writes another fan. Some fans even asked the actor when The Flash season 4 is coming out in the comments section. "I love u @grantgust and when is season 4 coming out on The Flash"

"I'm patiently waiting for season 4☹️❤️," asked another fan. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram on 30 April to share the engagement news with a photo, wherein Thoma is seen flaunting her ring.