Her footballer boyfriend Dele Alli is facing a ban as Fifa has opened disclinpary proceedings against him over his middle finger gesture during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, but Ruby Mae is continuing with life as normal.

The hard-working 22-year-old is often posting snaps and clips of her modelling gigs, and didn't fail to impress her 27K Instagram followers with some gorgeous posts of herself and a model pal in Miss Pap gear.

British-born Ruby – who mainly works as an e-commerce model for the likes of Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – stunned in a black fur coat and knee-high peep toe black boots in the first shot as her blonde counterpart wore a similar outfit in purple.

She captioned the shot: "⚡️@misspap ⚡️" as one fan told her: "This entire look is stunning by the way! Xo".

Another commented: "Flawless beauty @rubymae3223 ".

Ruby, who was modelling for Miss Pap in the streets of London yesterday (7 September) for their autumn/winter collection, later posted a clip of herself with the same model strutting her stuff down one street like it was a catwalk.

Ruby caught the eye in an off the shoulder baggy red jumper styled with a red mini skirt and knee-high boots as she wore her long raven hair in a loose, wavy style with full make-up, captioning it: "⚡️Fun day today for @misspap ⚡️".

Alli's girlfriend of over a year loves working as a model if her Instagram profile is anything to go by, and is never out of work thanks to her striking looks. She first started out as a lingerie model for the likes of Pour Moi and is now signed to Manchester's Boss Models Management.

The 5'9" stunner has also modelled for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana and is also an ambassador for Adidas.

Her latest posts come as her boyfriend Alli made a rude hand gesture during his side's 2-1 win at Wembley on Monday. It appeared to be aimed at former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, though it was also claimed that is was aimed at the referee.