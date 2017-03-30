The fate of the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop looks bleak at the moment as rumours swirl that the show might be cancelled after season 7. While co-hosts Christina and Tarek El Moussa – who went through some personal crisis after filing for divorce – recently wrapped work on the seventh season, there are apparently no plans to shoot any new episodes.

Multiple sources are said to have confirmed that the producers of the house-remodelling show have not lined-up any new season, which they normally would have done by this time. However, there have been rumours of spin-off series in the progress as Christina looks forward to negotiate her fame for a new interior design show.

"They won't go beyond what they've already shot. There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities," In touch quoted a high-level network source. "Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won't be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last."

While the popular house flippers may not be seen working together, as per reports, the 33-year-old Flip or Flop star may be starring in an all new show of her own.

"[Christina's] drawing a lot of interest and feels HGTV will let her out of her contract," an insider said. "She has impressed several people at other networks who can give her a new show. They think she's a hot commodity."

A HGTV spokesperson claimed, "Flip or Flop still is in active production on season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement."

Meanwhile, the EL Moussas have been in the news ever since they announced their split in December 2016. Within a month of announcing the split, 35-year-old Tarek filed for divorce, amid rumours of on-set tensions and cheating allegations.

Following much back and forth, though, the estranged couple has finally put up a united front for the sake of their two children – Taylor and Brayden.

"Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we're going to continue to work together," the mother-of-two had told ET. "We're getting along really, really well right now."

"We both put the kids first, we just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we're doing the best we can," she added.

Season 6 finale of the show is scheduled to air this Thursday.