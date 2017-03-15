Flip or Flop fans, who were hoping to see their favourite house flippers reunite in the future, might be disappointed as the couple are seeking help with their split. According to a new report, Christina and Tarek El Moussa have brought in life coach Tim Storey into the fold to cope with their ongoing divorce.

Apparently, it was the 35-year-old reality star's idea to talk to Storey with his soon-to-be ex-wife and seek help with the process of separation.

Insiders further revealed to TMZ that Tarek took the initiative as Storey was already involved in the divorce and was helping the father-of-two get through the difficult times.

According to the website, the El Moussas discussed co-parenting their two children - daughter Taylor, 6, and one-year-old son Brayden – and remaining friends after the separation over dinner when they met on Monday in Orange County.

While the estranged HGTV stars sought help from the motivational speaker – who has previously worked with A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, and Charlie Sheen – the website maintains that the Flip or Flop exes will not be reconciling any time soon.

Considering the personal nature of this meeting, it wasn't recorded unlike most other incidents in the life of this reality TV couple, who have become popular household names since shooting seven hit seasons for the HGTV series.

Meanwhile, Christina recently dished about her life post-split from Tarek and if her words are any indication, the exes are no longer at loggerheads with each other.

"Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward," the mother-of-two revealed. She went on to explain how they plan to take care of their two children despite their hectic schedules in the future.

"We both travel a lot, so we're very flexible with our schedules. We both put the kids first, we just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we're doing the best we can," Christina explained.