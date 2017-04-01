Amid speculations that Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is moving on with NHL player Nate Thompson, a new report suggests her ex-husband may not be too pleased with her dating style. While Tarek "wishes" the best for his co-host and soon-to-be ex-wife, he has one condition for her bringing dates.

Apparently, the father-of-two wants Christina to keep the new men in her life away from their children.

"Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best," a source close to the couple told Radar Online adding, "He just hopes she doesn't bring 'dates' around the kids."

"It's not something he would do," the alleged source adds explaining the HGTV star's point of view.

Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor, 6, and son, Brayden, 1, from their seven-years-long marriage, shocked their fans earlier when they announced divorce. The popular house-flippers had separated way back in May 2016, but made their split news public only by December last year.

Following their split, the estranged couple moved on in their lives – while Tarek dated their children's nanny Alyssa Logan briefly, Christina too was rumoured to have enjoyed a short fling with the family contractor Gary Anderson.

Even when the 35-year-old reality TV star admitted to his relationship with the nanny, he made clear one point that he had never flaunted his romance in front of his two children.

"I was going through a tough time, and she's amazing," Tarek confessed to Us Weekly adding, "I never held hands with her around the kids, though."

Despite all the drama surrounding the El Moussa's ongoing divorce and the possibilities of Flip Or Flop getting cancelled, they two seem to be putting up a united front for their children.

"I think honestly it's just like letting go of past resentment and living in the future, and remembering that kids are the priority," Christina recently said. "And we are going to be in each other's lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on."