Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped a hint that his side are unlikely to make an approach in signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

Goal.com earlier reported the 12-time European champions will battle it out with Manchester City in signing the France international. The English club's manager Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a move for the teenager.

In addition to this, Barcelona have also believed to have joined the race in signing Mbappe this summer as the Catalan club are in the market to find Neymar's replacement. The Brazil international left Camp Nou and made a switch to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m).

Despite interest from City's Guardiola, Mbappe reportedly wants to offer his services to Barcelona as he wants to be Neymar's successor at the club.

Zinedine Zidane has the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to lead his side's attack, while Isco has also impressed in the attacking position. Perez claims his side are not looking at bringing in a new forward to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

"We can't fit another one in, we already have very good players. The best thing is to do nothing and continue as we are as Zizou [Zidane] said last year," Perez said, as quoted by the Spanish publication AS.

The 18-year-old was one of the star performers in Leonardo Jardim's side as they went on to win the league for the first time since 2000. The Ligue 1 outfit also made it to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Mbappe was the star player for Monaco in the 2016/17 season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. The striker's form has seen him attract interest from the top clubs across Europe this summer.