Manchester United have been handed a boost in retaining their David de Gea after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ruled out a move for the goalkeeper.

The Champions League and the La Liga winners came close to signing the 26-year-old in the summer of 2015. Real stopper Keylor Navas was set to move in the opposite direction as a part of the deal.

However, the deal collapsed on the deadline day and De Gea continued at United. Navas, on the other hand, went on to impress for the 12-time European champions as Real became the first team to defender the Champions League earlier in June.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has faith in Navas and has reportedly instructed the club to not make an approach for De Gea. Perez has now confirmed that the club are not looking to bring in the Spanish international and also revealed no contact has been made with the player since 2015.

"We haven't spoken to De Gea. Two years ago we had an issue and then the appropriate circumstances didn't arise," Perez told the Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"The players are very fond of Keylor and also the coach. I like Keylor Navas. Why he wanted Gea before? Because Zinedine Zidane did not know him [Navas]."

According to the Spanish publication Marca, Real have turned their attention towards Gianluigi Donnarumma and looking at the option of signing AC Milan star. The 18-year-old has one year left on his contract at the San Siro and has already confirmed he will not sign a new deal with his current employers.

Perez has confirmed that Real are watching Donnarumma, but refused to reveal more details if his side would make an approach for the Serie A star goalkeeper.

"Everyone says he's a great player, he's going to be the substitute for Buffon. And he seems to have very good manners. Surely we are watching him. But we will not talk about what we are doing," Real president explained.

Perez's latest comments are likely to end any interest from Real in signing De Gea. It looks like Donnarumma's emergence at Milan has given United a massive boost in retaining their star player. The Los Blancos have identified the Italian goalkeeper as a better alternative than the Red Devils stopper.