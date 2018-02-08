Firefighters in Florida had to free a boy from a stuffed toy claw machine after he wriggled inside and became trapped.

The boy, known as Mason, had been eating with his family at a restaurant in Titusville when he sneaked off to try his luck at a nearby claw machine. Eager to grab a prize, the boy squeezed into the machine but soon found himself trapped inside and could not escape.

Emergency services were called to the scene and were quickly able to free him, posting pictures of their rescue to their Facebook page. According to the officers Mason was not in any "distress" as they proceeded to break him out.

The post read: "Oftentimes we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring. This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!"

According to the account Mason was able to continue his meal with his parents and even received a free toy following the stressful incident.

"Firefighters went back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won't be the same as their last. We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out," the post concluded.