A 29-year-old Florida man has been arrested for slapping a police horse on the hindquarters while it was on patrol with an officer early on Sunday (22 October).

Casey Waldner faces charges of injuring a police horse, resisting arrest without violence and cocaine possession, the Orlando Sentinel news website reported.

According to reports, Waldner was walking on Orange Avenue near Washington Street at about 2.30am local time (7.30am BST) when he slapped the horse's hindquarters. The 13-year-old horse – named Izzy – who has been with the Orlando Police Department for five years, appeared startled and spun around.

Waldner ran away but was eventually caught by a nearby officer, a police report said. Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said that Izzy did not need veterinary care.

The report also stated that Waldner was found with what appeared to be cocaine, the WPTV news website reported. Officials did not disclose the amount of cocaine in possession.

Waldner was released from the Orange County Jail on a $1,250 (£953.18) bond.

This is not the first time a person has been arrested for slapping a police horse. Earlier this year, a man was arrested for attacking a horse patrolling the Cheltenham Festival in the UK.

The horse, named Samson, was on loan from the Avon and Somerset Police to help with security arrangements for the four-day festival. The animal was "slapped" by a man who was out in the town on 17 March.

A Gloucestershire police spokesman told Gloucestershire Live, "A 38-year-old man from Somerset was arrested in Cheltenham Promenade on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and slapping a police horse. He was given a penalty notice for disorder (PND)."