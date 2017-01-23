A 40-year-old Florida woman is accused of having sex with several teenagers during a party thrown by her child. Jaimie Ayer faces seven counts of unlawful sexual activity, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Ayer was originally charged on Thursday (19 January) with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. According to The Miami Herald, authorities at the time believed there were two victims, 16 and 17-year-old males.

Officials have now identified a total of five victims, three of whom are 16-year-old males. The Bradenton woman was later charged with an additional four counts of unlawful sexual activity.

The charges arise from a 23 December incident in which Ayer allegedly gave alcohol to and had sex with minors at a house party thrown by her child. Detectives said the party was attended by students from two local high schools.

"Jamie continued to socialise and drink with the minors, eventually telling (a boy) that she needed to shower and that he should come help her," the arrest report said. According to Bradenton Patch, several witnesses told authorities they saw Ayer having sex with two boys.

Authorities said Ayer appeared "very intoxicated" when she was arrested on Wednesday (18 January), according to The Miami Herald. She remains in custody at Manatee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.