In an unusual incident, a Florida mother saw her house being robbed by two men in real time on her phone as her son, who was home alone, hid in a closet. Pembroke Pines police said two black males have been caught on camera of the home security system.

According to the woman, her 13-year-old son first saw a silver sedan getting parked in front of her home. Then, two men exited the vehicle and walked towards the house and knocked the door.

"I didn't answer because they're strangers," the teen said according to police, Dayton Daily News website reported.

"I looked through the peep hole — there was one guy, he just ran back to his car, and then one minute later, I heard a loud bang in the back."

The teenager then ran to his parent's room and hid in their closet and immediately called the police.

"They're breaking in," he whispered. "Help!"

Meanwhile, the two men started taking items from the home. According to WPLG-TV, the woman was alerted to the break-in by her security system.

The woman said when she saw the video feed, she initially thought the men were her son's friends. And when she called her son, he said, "I kind of feel like, 'I'm going to be dead.'" The lady told him to stay in the closet and not move.

According to the boy, the two men even came and opened the door to the parents' bedroom, but they left without realising that he was in the closet. The two men then left the house minutes before the officers arrived.

The teen told the police that he was "doing well" but was "a little shaky about what happened," Dayton Daily News reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects and have described them as black males, between 5'4 and 5'7 feet tall. They are between the ages 16 and 19 and were said to be thin builds.