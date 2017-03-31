Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, Florida was accused of being sexist on social media this week after it posted fliers to convey a suitable costume for prom for its female students.

On Monday (27 March), the college posted four fliers on the school's bulletin board with pictures of four dresses. The floor length dress was captioned "Going to Stanton Prom? YES YOU ARE. GOOD GIRL."

The other three pictures showed different dress styles: a dress with a thigh high slit baring her midriff, another with an open back and the last with a plunging neckline. The caption beneath these three images had the caption "Going to Stanton Prom? "NO YOU'RE NOT."

The pictures were widely circulated on social media platforms, where users raised an objection to the language used.

One user said: "Next time, I'd change 'good girl' to something less offensive," describing the dresses which were more revealing. "Women have shoulders, thighs and backs just like men do," she said.

An 18-year-old senior at the high school, Lily Willingham reportedly found about the posters in a group chat with her friends. "I saw it, and I was like, 'This is a joke. Are you kidding me?'" she was quoted as saying by Buzzfeed News.

"I was immediately so angry."

She added that rules on dress code made her angry as it over sexualises young women and these rules rarely apply for the male students.

"I feel like that's just demeaning — not just to women, but to men as well. They're not animals, they can handle themselves," Willingham said.

The outrage among the students spread quickly as several of those fliers were posted on the school campus. Student government president Anthony Paul declared that Tuesday, which was supposed to be "Tourist day" will be changed to Women's Day.

Many students in the school rallied behind the announcement and wore purple and white shirts to show their solidarity for women.

However, the school's principal amidst the outrage and protest, issued an apology on Tuesday, (28 March).

Willingham and Paul said they were both proud of their school for its response and that they were glad their voices were heard.