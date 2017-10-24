Former welterweight champion Amir Khan has called on Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement and face him in his comeback fight.

Khan (31-4 record in boxing) has not fought since he was infamously knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016. However, he is back in the gym and now ready to make his return to the ring.

The 30-year-old has targeted Mayweather as a potential opponent for his comeback fight, who Khan has long wanted to face in the past.

"Money" recently came out of retirement to face Conor McGregor in a big-money boxing match as he comfortably defeated the UFC lightweight champion on 26 August.

While the former five-weight champion has come out of retirement before, he insisted that the McGregor fight would be his last.

Khan, however, is hoping to tempt him out of retirement once more as he believes he would outbox the undefeated Mayweather, adding that his speed would be too much for him.

"Who knows. Floyd is a great fighter I just hav (sic) something he's not faced, speed," Khan wrote on his Twitter profile. "Floyd knows I'm not the 1 to back down."

"I know it's been a year I've not fough (sic) due to (a) hand surgery. I'm ready to make comeback at 30 years of age. Say what you like Canelo was getting out boxed. I was winning on (the) cards.

"He had power and caught me with a huge right (hand). That's Boxing. Mayweather doesn't have the power... in any fight I've never been out boxed. Mayweather khan (sic) fight would be a game of chess. Speed, movement and accuracy will cause him problems."

While Mayweather has not responded as of yet, Khan's domestic rival Kell Brook responded, throwing out a challenge to the Bolton boxer.

"If you wanna play kiss-chase with retired men shame, really," Brook wrote on Twitter. "Get in with me n I'll fast track ya into collecting your pension."