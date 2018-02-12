Floyd Mayweather has continued to tease the possibility of a switch to mixed martial arts, insisting a return to boxing or a debut in the Octagon could be his next move.

After beating Conor McGregor via technical knockout inside a boxing ring last August, the undefeated Mayweather has dropped hints over stepping into the Dubliner's world to fight under MMA rules.

The 40-year-old released footage of himself training inside the Octagon in January while aiming some not-so-suitable digs at McGregor after toppling him last year.

Speaking to Forbes, Mayweather has confirmed plans to fight again – refusing to disclose which ring it will take place in.

"Will you guys ever see me in a boxing ring again? I don't know.

"We don't know if it is a boxing ring, or maybe an Octagon. There have been talks about another multi-billion dollar deal. We will just see."

The latest message from Mayweather's social media campaign depicts the five-weight world champion, decked out in MMA gear, landing an elbow on a bloodied McGregor in a photoshopped image.

Just a few hours later, McGregor responded with an image from a "real fight," taken from his August 2016 victory over Nate Diaz.

Diaz, no stranger to a social media spat having tangled with McGregor on plenty of other occasions after their battles two years ago, took issue with his photo of choice, posting one from their first-match up which the Stockton-born fighter won at UFC 196 in March 2016 via submission.

Diaz has not fought since the McGregor rematch but recently said he is "sick of sitting around" before revealing a possible return for around May or June. Tyron Woodley recently revealed there have been talks for the two of them to meet in July – although those comments have been strongly dismissed by UFC president Dana White.

McGregor meanwhile has given little indication as to what his next step will be – with a queue of fighters waiting to take on the lightweight champion. White has hinted the 29-year-old could be stripped of his title ahead of the April bout between interim champion Tony Ferguson and number one contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the poster for their UFC 223 showdown billing it as a "world lightweight championship" fight.