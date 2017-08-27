Hayters

There was to be no seismic sporting shock in Las Vegas on Saturday night (26 August) as Floyd Mayweather Jr stopped UFC kingpin and boxing novice Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their highly-anticipated lucrative crossover bout at T-Mobile Arena.

The five-division, 15-time world champion, stepping back into the ring following a two-year retirement, remains undefeated and moves clear Rocky Marciano with a 50-0 record.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

