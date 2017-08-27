Floyd Mayweather is currently riding on the crest of a wave after defeating UFC supremo Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, and his euphoric mood will surely be heightened by the monumental windfall he could receive from his involvement in the divisive super-fight.

Mayweather, who goes by the nickname 'Money', will earn at least $100m (£77.6m) from the fight against McGregor, a complete boxing novice, but that could rise to $350m when all avenues of income are factored in, according to the Daily Mail.

Ticket sales, a hot topic in the build-up to the fight, pay-per-view income and other royalties could see that figure double to $200m, and Mayweather has not ruled out trebling the guaranteed $100m he will receive if he finds a way to do so: "If I see an opportunity to make $300m or $350m in 36 minutes, why not?"

Mayweather tried to further increase his earnings by placing a gargantuan bet on himself to beat McGregor. According to ESPN the 40-year-old wanted to bet on him beating the Irishman in 9.5 rounds or less, but the bookmakers were concerned over the legality of Mayweather betting on anything other than a straight victory.

"I think that we bet 100 on 9½," Mayweather told ESPN. "I gave my guy six figures to go bet. I have to make sure he bet because earlier today I went to the sportsbook to bet and they wouldn't let me bet." Mayweather later confirmed he gave his friend $400,000 to bet on him winning, but he was only allowed to stake a maximum of $87,500.

McGregor's purse is far inferior when compared with his adversary Mayweather, but the MMA kingpin still stands to earn a figure which blows his highest purse from a UFC fight out of the water.

'The Notorious' is guaranteed to receive $30m (£23.3m), but could well earn around $75m once all royalties are taken into account.

McGregor's cut is not even close to that of Mayweather's, but to receive such an exorbitant sum for one bout in a sport that he is frankly an amateur is not bad going. After the fight McGregor revealed that he is considering furthering his boxing career, but admits he is not sure what the immediate future holds.

"I have many options in mixed martial arts. I'm sure there'll be options in the boxing game," McGregor said. "I'm not quite sure what's next. I've multiple titles to think about in UFC and I could also continue in the boxing game.

"I'm a student of martial arts and fighting as a whole. It was an honour to share the ring with Floyd and get up close and personal. I thought it was close - 5-4 into round 10. I would have liked to get to the bell to see what was what.

"I've reached great heights and I will continue to reach great heights. I have some leading contenders in the MMA game. I have a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz which is there.

"I'm certainly fresh to fight. I was not badly damaged there."