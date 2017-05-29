Floyd Mayweather has heaped praise on Conor McGregor's stand-up game amid their ongoing negotiations for a big money boxing bout.

With both combat stars petitioning for a boxing fight between each other for most of the year, a lot of back-and-forth insults have been exchanged along the way, with McGregor notably calling Mayweather "a b***h."

However, "Money" has now gradually changed his tune, complimenting the Irishman and his stand-up game, noting how the only time he lost in the UFC was when the fight went to the ground against Nate Diaz.

"This is a boxing match, he's a hell of a stand up fighter, I can't take that away from him," Mayweather said on Eminem's SiriusXM channel Shade 45. "Only time McGregor has been defeated was when he was on the ground. When he was standing up, he always was victorious."

"He's a power puncher, he's a tough competitor, I'm a tough competitor, and we have to go out there and give the world and the fans what they want to see: excitement."

McGregor recently signed his half of the deal, clearing a major hurdle with rumours that the UFC wanted a majority of the purse but the five-weight champion is still contemplating signing his half of the deal.

Mayweather has now given a new update on the status of the deal, stating that things should pick up quickly once he returns to Las Vegas.

"I mean, once I get back to Las Vegas, to my hub, we'll find out how everything plays out," he added. "You know, I'll communicate with Al [Haymon]. I'll communicate with Leonard Ellerbe. We'll sit down and see what we can come up with and hopefully the McGregor fight can be made."