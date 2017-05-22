Fighting Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin would be "easy" according to former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Golovkin is the current unified middleweight champion (37-0 record in boxing) and arguably the biggest boxing superstar in the sport today.

Set to face Saul "Canelo" Alvarezon 17 September in what is one of the biggest boxing fights of all time, Golovkin will put his legacy on the line against his toughest opponent yet.

However for Mayweather (49-0 record in boxing), he is not too impressed with "GGG", going on to claim that fighting him would be easy, even at 40 years of age.

"I've seen Kell Brook fight GGG," he said at recent press conference. "You know, you guys are crazy about GGG. 'GGG is such an unbelievable fighter.'"

"He's okay, I mean straight up and down, no special effects. I mean, even at the age of 40, I'm not looking forward to fighting GGG but that'd be easy. Of course, you know that [I'd school him]. You know what's understood ain't really got to be talked about."

Mayweather, who is hoping to come out of retirement for a big money boxing fight with Conor McGregor, claims he cannot fight as a middleweight even if he ever wanted to test himself against Golovkin, having never fought at over 151 pounds.

"I can't, I can't go up to middleweight," he added. "I was never a 154-pounder. Like I said before, when the history books are written, when you look at the records, hate it or love it, they're going to say Floyd Mayweather was a winner."

Asked when he could see himself fight next, "Money" was not too sure, stating that he gave his supposed September date with McGregor to Alvarez.

"Well, you know I gave Canelo my date the other day. September and May, because I'm Mayweather, those are my months. I may end up going this year, We just don't know yet. I have to see, talk to my team."