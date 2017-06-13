The big money super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas could take place on 26 August.

With McGregor having recently signed his half of the deal, it cleared a major hurdle for what would be the biggest bout in combat sports history.

And while Mayweather is still contemplating signing his half of the deal, it looks like another hurdle could be cleared soon regarding the date of the fight.

According to ESPN, Mayweather Promotions are planning to formally request the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the date of 26 August to promote an unspecified boxing event with broadcast network Showtime.

While a deal with Showtime has not been finalised yet, once it has been struck, Mayweather Promotions can ask the commission to add the requested date to a future agenda.

"There are negotiations ongoing, but none of us wants to turn this into the circus that the Mayweather-[Manny] Pacquiao negotiations were," Showtime Sports executive vice president and general manager Stephen Espinoza told ESPN. "So I think it's best if we keep all the business discussions private until the deal is done."

With the bout likely to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was originally pinned for 16 September until the highly anticipated Gennady Golovkin vs Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fight was booked on that date.

It is also believed that MGM Resorts International (parent company of the T-Mobile Arena) would assure that Mayweather vs McGregor would not take place within three weeks of the 16 September fight with 26 August being three weeks before Golovkin vs Alvarez.

All in all, it looks like the highly anticipated fight is edging closer to completion as each day goes by with McGregor recently tweeting that something big was coming.