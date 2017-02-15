- Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in last 16 for third time in four seasons.
- Gunners have not progressed beyond knock-out stage since 2010.
- Mesut Ozil starts. David Ospina replaces Petr Cech.
- Bayern Munich unbeaten in 19 of their 20 Bundesliga matches.
- Real Madrid host Napoli is other second round tie.
Carlo Ancelotti is the king of the Champions League. Twice a winner as a player, three times as a manager. Can the Italian win the crown with a third different club this season?
Granit Xhaka's domestic ban is over and he returns for Arsenal tonight having missed the last four games. But can Wenger rely on the Switzerland international to keep his head tonight? He has been sent off twice already this season and has a reputation for losing his head.
How might Arsenal actually fair tonight? Bayern Munich are not the force they were when Pep Guardiola was in charge, but the Gunners are at one of their lowest ebbs. Out of the title race, it is around spring time the club's season starts to unravel. They have been knocked out at this last 16 stage in the last six seasons.
Gary Lineker will be working for BT Sport in Munich tonight. How either side would love to be able to call upon him tonight. Though maybe not Arsenal, given his links to Tottenham.
Now to the Bernabeu where the teams for Real Madrid vs Napoli have been confirmed.
For fans of info graphic team line-ups, here is your fix courtesy of Arsenal....
Two changes also for Arsenal tonight, mirroring their hosts. David Ospina as expected comes in for Petr Cech, while Theo Walcott is on the bench with Granit Xhaka returning.
That Arsenal team, for those hard of reading....
Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka; Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.
Arsenal team has also dropped, thanks to the Bayern Munich Twitter account.
Two changes for Bayern Munich from the win over Ingolstadt at the weekend. They come on either wing with Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa coming in for Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich.
Bayern Munich team is in...
Can Wenger square the rivalry tonight?
It may have been Valentine's Day yesterday, but I can't imagine Bayern Munich will have any compassion for Arsenal tonight if previous meetings are anything to go by. The Bavarians have a superb record over the Gunners, winning 5-1 when the two sides met last at the Allianz Arena. That night a certain Robert Lewandowski set the ball rolling with the opening goal. He has 30 goals in 33 appearances this season. Gulp.
Teams for both games should be confirmed within the next half an hour, but until then how do we expect both sides to line up?
Bayern Munich are without Franck Ribery and Jerome Boateng due to thigh and chest injuries, but Xabi Alonso is available after a knee problem.
Arsenal will start with David Ospina in goal. Mesut Ozil could be dropped for the return to his homeland, while Lucas Perez and Aaron Ramsey are both out.
Arsenal return to the last 16 of the Champions League with a familiar feeling of dread. The Gunners have not progressed beyond this stage since 2010 and for the third time in four seasons they have been paired with Bayern Munich, who have never missed when faced with Arsene Wenger's side.
Can Arsenal buck the trend and cause a surprise at the Allianz Arena, or will Carlo Ancelotti's misfiring Bayern prove too strong again for the Premier League side? Teams news followed by all the updates ahead of the 7:45pm GMT kick-off on the way.
Elsewhere, the defending champions Real Madrid resume their campaign aiming to become the first side to defend the European Cup in the Champions League era. They qualified second from their group and will face Serie A side Napoli in the first leg at the Bernabeu.