Live Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in last 16 for third time in four seasons.

Gunners have not progressed beyond knock-out stage since 2010.

Mesut Ozil starts. David Ospina replaces Petr Cech.

Bayern Munich unbeaten in 19 of their 20 Bundesliga matches.

Real Madrid host Napoli is other second round tie. Champions League last 16 fixtures [kick-off 7:45pm] Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Real Madrid vs Napoli

Now 19:17 Carlo Ancelotti is the king of the Champions League. Twice a winner as a player, three times as a manager. Can the Italian win the crown with a third different club this season?

8 min 19:09 Granit Xhaka's domestic ban is over and he returns for Arsenal tonight having missed the last four games. But can Wenger rely on the Switzerland international to keep his head tonight? He has been sent off twice already this season and has a reputation for losing his head.

13 min 19:03 How might Arsenal actually fair tonight? Bayern Munich are not the force they were when Pep Guardiola was in charge, but the Gunners are at one of their lowest ebbs. Out of the title race, it is around spring time the club's season starts to unravel. They have been knocked out at this last 16 stage in the last six seasons.

25 min 18:51 Gary Lineker will be working for BT Sport in Munich tonight. How either side would love to be able to call upon him tonight. Though maybe not Arsenal, given his links to Tottenham.

31 min 18:45 Two changes also for Arsenal tonight, mirroring their hosts. David Ospina as expected comes in for Petr Cech, while Theo Walcott is on the bench with Granit Xhaka returning.

36 min 18:40 Two changes for Bayern Munich from the win over Ingolstadt at the weekend. They come on either wing with Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa coming in for Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich.

47 min 18:30 It may have been Valentine's Day yesterday, but I can't imagine Bayern Munich will have any compassion for Arsenal tonight if previous meetings are anything to go by. The Bavarians have a superb record over the Gunners, winning 5-1 when the two sides met last at the Allianz Arena. That night a certain Robert Lewandowski set the ball rolling with the opening goal. He has 30 goals in 33 appearances this season. Gulp.

54 min 18:23 Teams for both games should be confirmed within the next half an hour, but until then how do we expect both sides to line up? Bayern Munich are without Franck Ribery and Jerome Boateng due to thigh and chest injuries, but Xabi Alonso is available after a knee problem. Arsenal will start with David Ospina in goal. Mesut Ozil could be dropped for the return to his homeland, while Lucas Perez and Aaron Ramsey are both out.