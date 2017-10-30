News broke today that Kevin Spacey assaulted Star Trek: Discovery actor, Anthony Rapp, when he was 14. This is one of many Hollywood celebrity sexual assaults that have been made public in the last few weeks including Terry Richardson and Harvey Weinstein.

In addition, even in the UK, it was announced that the Cabinet Office will investigate sexual harassment recently uncovered in Westminster.

All of these powerful names juxtapose the trending hashtag MeToo which has uncovered hundreds of examples by normal women of assault and rape they underwent. Ultimately, the internet has suddenly become an open forum for people to share their stories and be heard.

But not all of the reception to these allegations have been positive towards the potential victim. In fact, numerous celebrities and influential figures have failed

Donna Karan

Shortly after the news broke about Weinstein, fashion designer Donna Karan was asked about it at an event and said:

"How do we display ourselves, how do we present ourselves as women, what are we asking? Are we asking for it, you know, by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?" she said.

"It's not Harvey Weinstein. You look at everything all over the world today, you know, and how women are dressing and, you know, what they're asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."

Just today Karan apologised on television about her comments following widespread anger.

"I want to say how sorry I am," Karan said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts. "What I said is so wrong and not who I am."

Anne Robinson

The Weakest Link presenter caused anger today after she deemed women "fragile" compared to her generation of "robust" women on BBC4's Today programme.

She said: "It's not always women who aren't in a position of power. If a woman is clever enough to become an MP, and even a former female cabinet minister is speaking about this, why hasn't she spoken out?"

"In the early days 40 years ago there were very few of us women in power and I have to say, we had a much more robust attitude to men behaving badly."

"The glass ceiling has been shattered but running alongside that is the fragility of the women who are unable to deal with the treachery of the workplace."

"In my day we gave them a slap, and told them to grow up!"

Phillip Schofield (ITV's This Morning)

This Morning came under fire today for posing the question "have sexual assault allegations gone too far?" as part of their debate.

Radio presenter Nick Ferrari expressed his concern that "inappropriate behaviour" from men is not comparable to sexual assault whilst Schofield said:

"The thing is, for all the good that #MeToo has done, it has been widely used to name, with no proof, with no concrete evidence... and then someone's name is attached to the #MeToo."

Donald Trump

October 28 a spokesperson for the White House said that the most recent allegations of sexual assault from Donald Trump are that they are all lying and that this is their official position.

Michael Gove

Gove apologised on Saturday for a "clumsy" attempt at a joke, in which he compared being interviewed by BBC presenter John Humphrys to "going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom".

"You just pray that you emerge with your dignity intact," he added.

James Corden

At a black tie charity event shortly after the Weinstein news broke, Corden was presenting and said to the audience it was a beautiful night in LA – "so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage".

He added: "I don't know whether that groan was that you liked that joke or you don't like that joke. If you don't like that joke you should probably leave now."

"It has been weird this week hasn't it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath ... it's weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

"Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he'll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

The backlash was big and Corden apologised saying his jokes were an attempt to shame Weinstein, not his victims.