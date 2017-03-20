In one of the most hilarious "man of the match" speeches, a footballer from Ghana thanked his wife and girlfriend for his performance in the game.

Would he end up on the couch or the street was the debate that followed on Twitter after this post-match blunder.

Mohammed Anas earned the man of the match award for an impressive performance while playing for the Free State Stars football club. He scored both the goals for his team against Ajax Cape Town on Friday (17 March) evening. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, according to The Telegraph.

"Firstly I appreciate my fans," he said at the start of his speech. "(And) my wife and my girlfriend," he said next, but soon realised his blunder and clarified that he meant "wife".

"I'm so sorry, my wife!" he exclaimed. "I love you so much from my heart. Thanks for supporting me there is more to come," he said in a brief interview.

One Twitter user wrote, "I can bet he's gonna be on the couch tonight" in response to a post by a journalist on Anas' blunder. Another user responded: "Couch? More like street."

One person even tried to defend the goof-up saying: "Perhaps long time girlfriend he recently married. Been used to the term GF than wifey."

"Lol but why would he say wife AND girlfriend? Your excuse would hold up if he said "my gf... Sorry I meant my wife"," read a response to the defence.