Following several years of steady growth in Africa, the continent's wealthiest are facing a number of headwinds, and the plunge in the price of oil and commodities has continued to impact the fortunes of Africa's richest people.

Forbes' annual Rich List show that the number of billionaires in Africa has actually risen to 25, up from 24 last year.

Two heavyweights, Nigerian businessmen Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu dropped off the list in the past 12 months.

The top 25 richest Africans includes billionaires hailing from eight countries including Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland and Tanzania.

IBTimes UK looks at Africa's 10 richest people in 2017.

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria

Net Worth: $12.2bn (£9.79bn, €11.28bn, estimated as at 20 March 2017)

Source Of Wealth: Cement, flour, sugar, salt

Click here to read: Aliko Dangote's full biography

2. Nicky Oppenheimer, South African

Net Worth: $7bn

Source Of Wealth: Diamonds

3. Mike Adenuga, Nigeria

Net Worth: $6.1bn

Source Of Wealth: Telecom, Oil, Real Estate

4. Johann Rupert, South Africa

Net Worth: $6.3bn

Source Of Wealth: Luxury Goods

5. Nassef Sawiris, Egypt

Net Worth: $6.2bn

Source Of Wealth: Construction, Chemicals

6. Christoffel Wiese, South Africa

Net Worth: $5.9bn

Source Of Wealth: Retail

7. South Africa/ Swaziland

Net Worth: $3.9bn

Source Of Wealth: Retail

8. Naguib Sawiris, Egypt

Net Worth: $3.8bn

Source Of Wealth: Telecom

9. Isabel dos Santos, Angola

Net Worth: $3.1bn

Source Of Wealth: Investments

10. Issad Rebrab, Algeria

Net Worth: $3bn

Source of Wealth: Food

42-year-old Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania remains the youngest billionaire in Africa with a wealth estimated at $1.4bn.

Angolan Isabel dos Santos and Folorunsho Alakija from Ngeria are still the only two female billionaires to make the list with fortunes estimated at $3.1bn and $1.61bn respectively.