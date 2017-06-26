A protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, a 25-year-old black man who died after being stopped by police in east London, left six officers injured.

The protest outside Forest gate police station saw objects including bricks thrown at officers and fires set off in the street before the demonstration moved on to the Stratford area.

The protest was sparked by the death Da Costa, who died after being stopped in his car in Beckton, Newham, on 15 June.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation found that police used force and deployed CS spray while detaining the 25-year-old, also known as Edson. His family said Da Costa died after he was "brutally beaten" by police.

A post-mortem concluded there were no injuries to suggest severe force was used.

The IPCC later contacted the family of Da Costa to say tests found he did not suffer a broken neck, or any other spinal injury during his interaction with the police, and he did not suffer a broken collarbone or bleeding to the brain as previous reports suggested.

On the evening of 25 June, protesters carrying Black Lives Matter posters and placards reading 'Justice for Edson' gathered to demand answers for the incident, which is still under investigation.

After a planned minute's silence, the demonstration turned violent, with some protesters hurling missiles at officers outside the police station. A small number of fires – involving the contents of litter bins – were also set off in the street and were quickly distinguished the London Fire Brigade.

The crowd began to disperse into smaller groups around 11pm, before more items were thrown at police. Six officers were injured, including a male police sergeant who suffered facial injuries and a female police constable who suffered head injuries. Two police cars were also damaged during the protest.

It is not believed any members of the public were injured during the disorder. Four people have been arrested – one on suspicion of disorder offences and three others on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. They have all been taken to east London police stations, where they remain in custody.

An IPCC spokesperson said: "Rigorous investigations into the cause of Mr Da Costa's death are continuing, including into the use of force.

"We are releasing this information now out of concern at the rapid spread of false and potentially inflammatory information.

"Our robust and independent investigation will seek to explain the circumstances around Mr Da Costa's death. In the meantime, false information could have very dangerous consequences, so please don't share it."

Newham Borough commander chief superintendent Ian Larnder added: "I know that Edir's family, friends and the wider community want answers, but it is important that the investigation is allowed to take place to establish the full facts of what happened before any conclusions are made.

"There is much speculation circulating on social media, but I would urge everyone to take a look at the regular statements being issued by the IPCC.

"As is right, the IPCC are conducting a thorough investigation of what happened. This will take time, but it is important that we all remain calm so that this can be done and so that Edir's family are given the answers that they need and deserve."