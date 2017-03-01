Former US president Barack Obama is to make his return to the political stage imminently, according to former attorney general Eric Holder.

Holder, who remains friends with Obama, said he and the former president had been discussing how to help the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, with Obama's return to politics potentially involving work with the committee.

Holder told Politico: "It's coming. He's coming, and he's ready to roll," adding Obama "will be a more visible part of the effort".

Suggestions for ways that Obama could help the NDRC, of which Holder was made chair by the former president last year, include working with state legislators and fundraising.

The NDRC is aiming to strengthen the Democrats in a variety of ways, including pushing for changes in district boundaries and strengthening the party at state level.

The return of Obama to any level of US politics is sure to be welcomed by Democrat voters, many of whom felt the party became divided during the 2016 presidential race, with Hillary Clinton supporters often facing off with Bernie Sanders supporters in light of hacks that suggested party bosses pushed for Clinton's nomination.

Obama himself has not released any statements on what kind of involvement he will have in US politics, but given his age and popularity, he is thought likely to remain in the political arena.

Ahead of leaving office last year he told schoolchildren, in comments carried by USA Today: ""I'll go back to doing the kinds of work that I was doing before - just trying to find ways to help people.

"Help young people get education, and help people get jobs, and try to bring businesses into neighbourhoods that don't have enough businesses. That's the kind of work that I really love to do."