Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to six charges of child sex offences at Liverpool Crown Court.

Bennell, 63, has been accused of 55 historic sex offences against boys who were on the youth teams he coached at Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Stoke City.

He is charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

Bennell's victims were aged between eight and 15 at the time of the alleged offences between 1979 and 1991.

The trial is ongoing.

