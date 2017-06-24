Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has backed Mohamed Salah to succeed at Anfield after a big money transfer to the Reds this summer. The Egyptian midfielder has been in brilliant form for Roma in the recently concluded campaign and has been backed to perform at a similar level for the Merseyside club this season.

Salah was close to completing a move to Anfield in January 2014, when he was lapped up by Chelsea in a late swoop. However, he struggled to get a foothold in Stamford Bridge and was sent on loan to Fiorentina the next year.

After completing half a season with the Viola, he moved to Roma on a season-long loan, where his deal was made permanent in the following summer. He has been in brilliant form since moving to the Serie A, scoring 19 goals and adding 15 assists in all competitions last campaign, thus catching the eye of clubs across Europe.

However, the Reds have managed to get ahead of the crowd and sign the 25-year-old on a long-term deal for a fee reported to be in the range of €42m (£36.9m, $46.9), along with various additional clauses of up to €8m (£6m, $9m). Salah has been handed the number 11 shirt at Anfield, with previous incumbent Roberto Firmino switching to nine.

"I think it's a good bit of business," the former Reds midfielder told Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal. "I watched him play a lot this year at Roma. He scored a few goals – 15 or 16 this year I think he got, playing on the right wing. He scored all different types – long range, in the box.

"It didn't really work for him at Chelsea, he didn't get enough game time I don't think. But he's gone away, got his confidence back and he's come back to a great club like Liverpool and I think he'll be a great addition to Liverpool and I think the fans will enjoy seeing him play."