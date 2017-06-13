NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is embarking on another visit to North Korea on Tuesday (13 June) saying he intends to "open a door" with the reclusive state. It will be his first visit to the country since US President Donald Trump took office.

"I'm just trying to 'open a door'. Just open a door. That's it," Rodman told reporters at Beijing international airport en route to Pyongyang when asked what he was trying to accomplish through his visit to North Korea.

It is not known if Rodman will meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un or what the purpose of his visit is. However, he has described most of his trips to North Korea as "basketball diplomacy". He has been roundly criticised for failing to raise multiple human rights abuse issues in North Korea.

The 56-year-old declined to answer a question by a CNN reporter on whether he was carrying any message from Trump to Kim.

"I'm pretty sure he's happy at the fact that I'm over here trying to accomplish something that we both need," Rodman said when asked if he had spoken to Trump at all.

A senior White House official told Fox News that Rodman was going "as a private citizen".

Rodman is one of the few Americans who has not only met but also developed an unlikely and controversial relationship with Kim since his first trip to the country in 2013.

The ex-Chicago Bulls player has visited Pyongyang at least four times and has received red-carpet treatment on each of his visits. He has also come under fire for going to the isolated Asian state at a time when tensions are rising between the Kim regime and the Trump administration.

The world is concerned over North Korea's repeated missile tests and its ambitions to develop an intercontinental ballistic capable of striking the US mainland.

Rodman's most recent visit to the North was in 2014 where he was filmed singing happy birthday to Kim - his "friend for life". The trip was slammed due to North Korea's poor human rights record.

In an interview with DuJour magazine in May this year, Rodman spoke highly of Kim and gave unique insight into the secretive state. He claimed that the cultural divide between the two countries was not as vast as it was made out to be.

"He [Kim Jong-un] jokes and loves playing basketball, table tennis, pool. They love American 1980s music," Rodman said.

"They do karaoke... He has this 13-piece girls' band with violins... He loves the Doors and Jimi Hendrix... When I first went, the live band only played two songs for four hours: the theme songs from 'Rocky' and 'Dallas.'"

Kim also reportedly told him that he did not want to bomb anyone, Rodman claimed.