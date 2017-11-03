Mia Khalifa has asked American golfer Tiger Woods to retire after the former world number 1 announced his intention to play at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

The competition – held in the Bahamas every year and hosted by Woods — invites 18 golf pros to participate in support of his charity The Tiger Woods Foundation.

The 41-year-old player announced his return to competitive sports via a social media post on his official Twitter account on Monday (30 October).

"I'd like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this year's #HeroWorldChallenge," he tweeted.

However, former porn star Khalifa appeared not to like the idea. "You're washed, just give up while you're ahead, retire with some dignity", she said. "You don't need to come back to the sport, just play it for leisure like our President does," the 24-year-old, who is aspiring to be a US sports pundit, added.

The former Pornhub star made the comments while she was co-presenting an episode of Out Of Bounds, alongside retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas. During the show, she also advised Woods to "just go commentate".

The golf star is recovering from a back injury for which he has had four surgeries in the last three years. He recently said it was possible that he would never play competitive sports again, but has since been cleared by his doctors to return to action.

Khalifa's comments come days after Woods was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving. He was arrested on 29 May, when he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz by police in Florida.

Toxicology reports found Woods had several pain killers in his body including, anxiety calmer Xanax, a sleeping pill, and the active ingredient in marijuana, THC. He said in August that he had been self-medicating for pain caused by his fourth back surgery and insomnia.

Woods will now carry out 20 hours of community service, participate in a diversion programme and begin his probation. He will face up to 90 days in jail if he violates his year-long probation.