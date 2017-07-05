Manchester United are expected to officially confirm the signing of French teenager Aliou Traore after the 16-year-old was pictured signing a contract with the Old Trafford club.

United have confirmed the addition of 10 new academy players who will join Kieran McKenna's Under-18 ranks for the upcoming season, including former Chelsea youngster Di'Shon Bernard and Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith.

In recent days, it has been reported that Traore and Belgian youngster Largie Ramazani have also signed youth deals with United, although the two were not included on the club's intake list this week.

United did state however that "more additions still need to be confirmed" with French newspaper Le Parisien now releasing images of 16-year-old midfielder Traore putting pen to paper on a scholarship deal with the Premier League giants.

A powerful midfielder, Traore left Paris-Saint Germain in August 2016, linking up with amateur side Sarcelles last term. According to Le Parisien, United invited the teenager to their Carrington training base for an initial trial in February, with the French publication also noting that both Juventus and Manchester City had the player "in their sights".

Sixteen-year-old Ramazani, born in Burundi, has also have penned a deal with the Old Trafford club this week, reports Belgium's Het Niewsblad , with the youngster pictured holding a United shirt aloft while stood outside the club's training headquarters.

United's Under-18 group is scheduled to fly to Austria this weekend for the beginning of their pre-season training camp.

Following a shake-up of the club's academy with former midfielder Nicky Butt charged with ensuring there is a steady flow of talent running through the club, there has been a wave of exciting new arrivals at United over the last 12 months.

At a structural level, United have also been revamping their academy to close the gap on neighbours City, who have made considerable strides at that level in recent years.

With Butt overseeing things, United have snared two influential City figures to help lead the charge in David Harrison and Lyndon Tomlinson, brought in to oversee academy recruitment.