Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp does not understand why mooted Manchester United target Danny Rose has decided to question the Spurs hierarchy on the eve of the new Premier League season. He believes his old club are simply not able to improve their current starting line-up.

Rose vented his frustration at Spurs' lack of transfer activity and wage structure in an explosive interview, and expressed his willingness to play for a club in the north of England to increase his chances of winning silverware.

Redknapp was "surprised" by his former Tottenham charge, who apologised for his comments on Friday (11 August), and does not think he should be trying to meddle or influence his club's dealings in the transfer market. The Birmingham City manager also understands why Mauricio Pochettino's men are struggling to bring in fresh faces, with potential targets presumably reluctant to sit on the substitutes' bench in north London.

"I'm surprised at Danny," Redknapp was quoted as saying by Goal. "Danny is a great lad, an outstanding player, the best left-back in the country in my opinion. I don't know why he's said that really, it's up to the manager and the owners whether they spend money really, and buy players.

"It's a difficult club to buy players at because their starting XI is so good I don't know if you were trying to sign a player what you would say to him? 'Come to Tottenham', and the player says 'I'm a striker where do you see me playing', and you say 'on the bench really because we've got Harry Kane'. A No 10? 'We've got Dele Alli'.

"I don't know where they can improve the team so all they can do is bring squad players in. When everyone is fit I think they're the best starting XI in the country. Man for man I wouldn't swap them with anyone, that starting XI is a top, top team."

Tottenham have already sold full-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer for around £50m (€55m), and Rose would certainly command a similar fee if Daniel Levy and co saw fit to sell. Manchester United have reignited their interest in recent days, but Spurs are predictably reluctant to sell another one of their star players to a title rival so close to the start of the campaign.

Manchester United could tempt Pochettino's side into selling Rose by offering Luke Shaw as part of the deal, while the former Sunderland loanee is well aware that he would be able to double his wages if he did join Jose Mourinho's men.

The subject of wages was seemingly the crux of Rose's frustration during his recent interview. Former Arsenal midfielder turned pundit Paul Merson believes the much-admired full-back deserves to earn more money, though he says the 27-year-old could have approached the matter in a more suitable way.

"I have no qualms with Rose. The only thing I would say is he should have gone to the manager rather than doing a five-page pull-out in the paper," Merson told Sky Sports.

I think he should have sat down with the club, manager or director, and said 'I don't think I'm getting enough money in this day and age. I signed my contract at the time but time has moved on'. I think he deserves more money. I don't think he's wrong there at all."

It remains to be seen if Rose leaves Tottenham for Manchester United or another club this summer, but the full-back will definitely play no part in Spurs' Premier League curtain-raiser against Newcastle United as he is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in January.