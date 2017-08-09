She was the editor-in-chief of British Vogue from 1992 until earlier this year, but respected fashion journalist Alexandra Shulman doesn't have to play by the style rules anymore.

The 59-year-old mother of one – who has been succeeded by Edward Enniful as the fashion bible's new editor – did something extremely out of character today (9 August) by posting a mirror selfie of herself in a bikini.

Shulman, who is holidaying in Greece, proved that she is letting her hair down since retiring from the fashion world, with the picture showcasing an untidy bedroom in the background as she showed off her great figure in a monochrome bikini.

Captioning the shot: "Time for the boat trip", Shulman received many positive comments on the snap from some of her 96.9K followers.

One fan said: "So lovely to see a photo that hasn't been edited or adjusted!✨ you look incredible x"

Another put: "Looking good! @alexandrashulman" as someone else added: "A good honest shot. You've gone back up in my humble estimation".

Shulman, who rarely shares images of herself on the social media platform, was the longest-serving editor in British Vogue history, taking the helm of the glossy publication in 1992. She is one of the country's most oft-quoted voices on fashion trends and in addition to her work with Vogue, she has written columns for the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail, along with a published novel.

It was announced on 25 January this year that Shulman would be leaving British Vogue in June after being editor for 25 years, with a statement reading: "...last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue".

Her successor Enniful was described by Conde Nast's chairman Jonathan Newhouse as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist". He added that the British fashion stylist "is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue".