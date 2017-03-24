Formula 1 cars
The off-season has seen plenty of changes both in terms of personal and the aesthetics of the cars.Getty Images

Given its glitz and glamour, it is little surprise that the Formula One off-season is beginning to mirror the football transfer window. Speculation, rumour and conjecture has dominated the 117 days since Nico Rosberg was crowned world champion in Abu Dhabi, with changes littered across the grid ahead of the new campaign.

Only a handful of teams have retained the same driver line-up from 2016, while Manor F1 are no-one after ceasing trading having failed to find a buyer. There are new faces in the form of Pascal Wehrlein and Canadian Lance Stroll, who partners Felipe Massa who has returned to the sport just weeks after retiring.

Even behind the scenes there have been alterations. James Allison has moved to Mercedes and Paddy Lowe is now behind the scenes at Williams. There are even new owners, with Liberty Media removing Bernie Ecclestone from the F1 hotseat. But how do each of the 10 teams line-up for the new term. IBTimes UK guides you through the grid.

Chase Carey
The new American backing behind F1 comes in the form of Chase Carey.Getty Images

Ferrari

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen

Constructors Championships: 16

Drivers' Championships: 15

Race victories: 224

Pole positions: 208

Fastest laps: 237

2016 position: 3rd

Kimi Raikkonen

Force India

Drivers: Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 4

2016 position: 4th

Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez
Can Ocon and Perez continue Force India's improvement?Getty Images

Haas F1

Drivers: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 0

2016 position: 8th

Kevin Magnussen and Sebastian Grosjean
Magnussen and Grosjean are tasked with ensuring Haas F1 don't prop up the rest of the field.Getty Images

McLaren

Drivers: Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso

Constructors Championships: 8

Drivers' Championships: 12

Race victories: 182

Pole positions: 155

Fastest laps: 153

2016 position: 6th

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne
Can Alonso and Vandoorne turn around McLaren's recent troubles?Getty Images

Mercedes

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Constructors Championships: 3

Drivers' Championships: 5

Race victories: 64

Pole positions: 73

Fastest laps: 47

2016 position: 1st

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Will Bottas be able to fill the shoes left by world champion Nico Rosberg?Getty Images

Red Bull

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

Constructors Championships: 4

Drivers' Championships: 4

Race victories: 52

Pole positions: 58

Fastest laps: 52

2016 position: 2nd

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
Can the young pretenders of F1 stage an assault on the title?Getty Images

Renault

Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg and Joylon Palmer

Constructors Championships: 2

Drivers' Championships: 2

Race victories: 35

Pole positions: 51

Fastest laps: 31

2016 position: 9th

Jolyon Palmer and Nico Hulkenberg
Can Renault use their status as dark horses to their advantage?Getty Images

Sauber

Drivers: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 1

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 5

2016 position: 10th

Sauber
A much-changed Sauber will be hoping to improve on their 10th place finish in the contructors' standings.Getty Images

Toro Rosso

Drivers: Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 1

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 1

2016 position: 7th

Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz
Both Toro Rosso cars finished in the top 10 four times last seasonGetty Images

Williams

Drivers: Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa

Constructors Championships: 9

Drivers' Championships: 7

Race victories: 114

Pole positions: 128

Fastest laps: 133

2016 position: 5th

Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa
Felipe Massa returns to Williams alongside Canadian Lance Stroll.Getty Images