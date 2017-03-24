Given its glitz and glamour, it is little surprise that the Formula One off-season is beginning to mirror the football transfer window. Speculation, rumour and conjecture has dominated the 117 days since Nico Rosberg was crowned world champion in Abu Dhabi, with changes littered across the grid ahead of the new campaign.

Only a handful of teams have retained the same driver line-up from 2016, while Manor F1 are no-one after ceasing trading having failed to find a buyer. There are new faces in the form of Pascal Wehrlein and Canadian Lance Stroll, who partners Felipe Massa who has returned to the sport just weeks after retiring.

Even behind the scenes there have been alterations. James Allison has moved to Mercedes and Paddy Lowe is now behind the scenes at Williams. There are even new owners, with Liberty Media removing Bernie Ecclestone from the F1 hotseat. But how do each of the 10 teams line-up for the new term. IBTimes UK guides you through the grid.

Ferrari

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen

Constructors Championships: 16

Drivers' Championships: 15

Race victories: 224

Pole positions: 208

Fastest laps: 237

2016 position: 3rd

Force India

Drivers: Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 4

2016 position: 4th

Haas F1

Drivers: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 0

2016 position: 8th

McLaren

Drivers: Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso

Constructors Championships: 8

Drivers' Championships: 12

Race victories: 182

Pole positions: 155

Fastest laps: 153

2016 position: 6th

Mercedes

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Constructors Championships: 3

Drivers' Championships: 5

Race victories: 64

Pole positions: 73

Fastest laps: 47

2016 position: 1st

Red Bull

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

Constructors Championships: 4

Drivers' Championships: 4

Race victories: 52

Pole positions: 58

Fastest laps: 52

2016 position: 2nd

Renault

Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg and Joylon Palmer

Constructors Championships: 2

Drivers' Championships: 2

Race victories: 35

Pole positions: 51

Fastest laps: 31

2016 position: 9th

Sauber

Drivers: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 1

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 5

2016 position: 10th

Toro Rosso

Drivers: Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz

Constructors Championships: 0

Drivers' Championships: 0

Race victories: 1

Pole positions: 1

Fastest laps: 1

2016 position: 7th

Williams

Drivers: Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa

Constructors Championships: 9

Drivers' Championships: 7

Race victories: 114

Pole positions: 128

Fastest laps: 133

2016 position: 5th