F1 cars
After firmly establishing their reputation as Formula One's most dominant team, Mercedes, with 'Flying Finn' Valtteri Bottas now partnering Lewis Hamilton following the shock retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg, are attempting to seal a fourth consecutive constructors' title in 2017.

Underachieving giants Ferrari have emerged as favourites to end this stretch of relentless Silver Arrow rule following an impressive winter period and high-profile rule changes that will lead to faster cars. Last year's runners-up, Red Bull, will also hope to feature prominently provided there are no issues with their new Renault engine.

The likes of Force India, Williams, Toro Rosso and Renault should ensure that the midfield race remains intriguing all season long, while Sauber are looking to the future and Haas will be out to prove that their excellent debut campaign was no fluke.

McLaren-Honda remain dogged by reliability issues and basement-dwellers Manor Racing sadly ceased trading in January after administrators failed to find a buyer.

Grand Prix results

RoundGrand PrixPole positionFastest lapWinning driverWinning constructorReport
1Australia
2China
3Bahrain
4Russia
5Spain
6Monaco
7Canada
8Azerbaijan
9Austria
10Great Britain
11Hungary
12Belgium
13Italy
14Singapore
15Malaysia
16Japan
17United States
18Mexico
19Brazil
20Abu Dhabi

2017 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Fernando AlonsoMcLaren
2Valtteri BottasMercedes
3Marcus EricssonSauber
4Romain GrosjeanHaas
5Lewis HamiltonMercedes
6Nico HulkenbergRenault
7Daniil KvyatToro Rosso
8Kevin MagnussenHaas
9Felipe MassaWilliams
10Esteban OconForce India
11Jolyon PalmerRenault
12Sergio PerezForce India
13Kimi RaikkonenFerrari
14Daniel RicciardoRed Bull
15Carlos SainzToro Rosso
16Lance StrollWilliams
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren
18Max VerstappenRed Bull
19Sebastian VettelFerrari
20Pascal WehrleinSauber

2017 Constructor Standings

PositionTeamPoints
1Ferrari
2Force India
3Haas
4McLaren
5Mercedes
6Red Bull
7Renault
8Sauber
9Toro Rosso
10Williams

