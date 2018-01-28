Three men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after a 37-year-old had his car keys and mobile phone stolen.

According to West Midlands police, the victim was threatened with a knife before the men searched his property in Cheylesmore, Coventry, at around 3.50am this morning (28 January), and took his car keys, mobile phone and other belongings.

The four male suspects fled the scene in a silver Vauxhall Astra, investigators said.

On arrival, officers said that they "immediately tracked the man's stolen iPhone" to Clay Lane where a Vauxhall Astra was found parked up.

A police dog led officers to a nearby house where a 29-year-old tried to run from the address before being arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A teenager aged 15 and two 29-year-old's who were inside the property were also arrested.

All four remain in police custody and are being questioned by detectives.

All of the man's stolen items were recovered from the property and will be examined by forensics.

Detective Inspector Rod Rose, from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: "The swift actions of the victim and officers from across the force means that four suspected burglars are in custody this morning and all of the man's property was recovered."