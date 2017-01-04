Four men have been charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Oldham on New Year's Eve which left two cousins dead.

Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were believed to have been holding hands as they crossed the road in Greater Manchester before they were hit by a Peugeot 807 shortly after 7.15pm.

The accused, Gabor Hegedus, 38, from Oldham, faces numerous charges including causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and failing to report the crash.

Three other men David Orsos, 18, Janos Kalanyos, 50, and Zoltan Peto, 49, also of Oldham, appeared alongside Hegedus at Tameside Magistrates' Court and have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Helina died at the scene in Ashton Road, and Zaneta passed away in hospital two days later. The vehicle police believe was involved was later found abandoned in nearby Honeywell Lane.

After the incident, Kotlarova's 19-year-old sister Sylva, spoke to the Manchester Evening News on behalf of the family, who moved to Oldham from the Czech Republic eight years ago.

"Helina and Zaneta were stood on the side of the road where the shop is. They were holding hands. They went to buy something from the shop and after they went out they waited to cross the road."

The teenager added that the girls were sent "flying" by the impact. "Her cousins and friends came here and told us about it. We ran there and I went to her. Her face was all bleeding. She did not breathe," she said.

"We all ran there when it happened. My mum was there with me. I saw her face and my mum was touching her hair."

Following the incident, Greater Manchester Police sergeant Lee Westhead, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a heart-breaking incident which has now taken the lives of two young girls and all of our thoughts remain with their families, who are understandably devastated.

"We have made significant progress with our investigation since the collision happened and I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information so far.

"The community are clearly as committed as we are to establishing exactly what happened to Helena and Zaneta and the support they have provided has been vital to the investigation."

All four suspects have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to attend Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 1 February.