Four victims of Saturday's horrific traffic accident on the M1 have been named. Eight people in total have died following the incident while four injured remain in serious condition.

Two lorry drivers have been charged in connection with the fatal collision.

Yesterday Cyriac Joseph was the first victim of the crash named. He was reportedly the driver of a minivan heading towards the Channel Tunnel that was crushed in the incident.

Thames Valley Police have charged 31-year-old Ryszard Masierak of Evesham with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

53-year-old David Wagstaff of Stoke-on-Trent was also charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing injury by dangerous driving.

It has now been reported that three Indian nationals were also among the dead. Karthikeyan Ramasubramaniyam Pugalur, Rishi Rajeev Kumar, and Vivek Bhaskaran were in the minivan heading to London when they were killed in the accident, according to the report.

All three were contractors with the IT consulting firm Wipro. In a statement provided to IBTimes UK Wipro confirmed the deaths of their colleagues.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we confirm the passing away of three of our colleagues, Karthikeyan Ramasubramaniyam Pugalur, Rishi Rajeev Kumar, and Vivek Bhaskaran in a tragic road accident in the UK," Wipro said, adding that another colleague, Mano Ranjan Panneerselvam, was among the injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We will continue to provide all assistance to the families in this hour of grief," the company said.

Masierak was remanded in custody, Thames Valley Police said, and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday 28 August. Wagstaff was bailed and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Monday 11 September.