Fox News says it has parted ways with host Eric Bolling, who had been suspended following allegations he sent lewd photos of male genitalia to female co-workers.

Bolling had worked at Fox for 10 years and had been considered a rising star and one of its more vociferous supporters of President Donald Trump.

He had the lead role on "The Specialists," which has now been cancelled.

Fox said in a statement that the network and Bolling had agreed to part ways amicably.

"We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck," the network said in a statement.

The allegations against Bolling first emerged in the Huffington Post, which cited 14 unnamed sources who claimed the presenter had texted unsolicited photos of male genitalia to female colleagues at Fox Business and Fox News.

Bolling's lawyer, Michael Bowe, had previously described the claims as "untrue and terribly unfair". He said he did not have a comment beyond Fox's most recent statement.

Bolling has since filed notice of an intent to file a defamation lawsuit against Yashar Ali, the Huffington Post reporter who had written about the allegations.

Fox News has been dogged by sexual misconduct allegations since its late founder, Roger Ailes, left the network following harassment charges in July 2016.

Prime time star Bill O'Reilly lost his job this spring after reports that the network had paid millions of dollars to settle harassment claims against him.

Meanwhile, Fox confirmed Charles Payne was to return to his Fox Business Network show, "Making Money," after being suspended while the network investigated charges of sexual misconduct.

A female political commentator had claimed Payne had granted her airtime in return for a sexual relationship. Payne denied harassment charges but said that he had been romantically involved with the woman.

The network said it had since completed its review of the accusations against him.