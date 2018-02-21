France boss Didier Deschamps has backed Olivier Giroud's decision to leave Arsenal for Chelsea, insisting the striker will benefit from the move across London.

Giroud, 31, started just one Premier League match for the Gunners during the first half of the season, remaining very much second choice behind summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

While he was given the chance to lead the line in the Europa League, the former Montpellier star was desperate to secure greater opportunities to keep himself in contention for France's World Cup squad in Russia this summer.

Giroud has competition at international level from Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial for a place in the French attack and Deschamps feels a move to Stamford Bridge, where Alvaro Morata is his only direct competition for the lead striking role, will ensure he can prove himself.

"He had back-to-back starts, something that has not happened to him in a long time," Deschamps told SFR Sport via RMC Sport, after Giroud was named in Antonio Conte's starting XI for the recent league win over West Bromwich Albion and FA Cup thrashing of Hull City.

"He is winning games, because he makes others score and scores himself. It is a lot better to play a match from time-to-time than come off the bench, even if when he comes on, he is also effective. He scores a lot of goals and he makes others score. It is better for him."

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is also hopeful of making Deschamps' squad despite a season-ending knee injury with the France boss pleased with the full-back's rapid progress.

"He is on schedule, it is good, it is even very good. After that, it is about getting yourself up to speed, being in training with the rest of the squad, getting back into competitive games. But he is doing everything. I know he has the desire."