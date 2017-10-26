UFC president Dana White believes heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou could become the promotion's next big superstar.

Ngannou (10-1 recored in MMA) debuted in the UFC in December 2015 and has finished off all five of his opponents since.

A rising prospect who is currently ranked number four, his last victory came in January 2017 against former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski as Ngannou has slowly been building his fanbase.

However, a chance to really see him test himself was missed as his UFC 215 September bout with another former champion in Junior Dos Santos was called off after the Brazilian was flagged for an anti-doping.

Instead, The Predator will now face a bigger test in number one-ranked Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 in December, where a win could potentially hand him a title shot against champion Stipe Miocic.

White believes The Predator could just become the next big thing in MMA, especially if he passes his UFC 218 test.

"I like Francis Ngannou," White told The TSN MMA Show. "I think Francis Ngannou can be the next big thing, literally and figuratively."

While the Cameroonian-French heavyweight will probably not engage in a lot of trash talk as he is not fluent in English, White says Ngannou has all the qualities of a "badass" that can still make him a star.

"When you're a badass, language has nothing to do with it," White added. "Look at Anderson Silva. Georges St-Pierre. The list goes on and on. It's about your performances."

"We think about the talking because (UFC lightweight champion) Conor (McGregor)'s so good. Conor's a great fighter, and every time he opens his mouth it's hilarious. But you find those guys once in a blue moon."

UFC 218 will take place in Detroit on 2 December.