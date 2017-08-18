Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has not ruled out a move for RB Leipzig winger Olivier Burke following the loss of Wilfried Zaha to injury.

Palace travel to Liverpool on Saturday (19 August) hoping to put last week's harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town behind them at a ground where they have won on their last three Premier League visits.

De Boer's three summer signings – Jairo Riedewald, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah - all made their debuts last weekend and the Dutchman has not ruled out making further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Latest reports suggest the Eagles are among the clubs interested in signing Leipzig winger Burke, who is reportedly open to a return to England after one season in the Bundesliga.

Palace are expected to be without Zaha for up to four weeks due to a knee injury, which will likely accelerate their plans to bring in another wide option.

"We want quality players who can improve the squad, are 100% fit and can fit directly with how we are playing," De Boer said before the trip to Liverpool. "Burke is a very promising, young Scottish player. It is always interesting to look at, but we are focusing on other players too."

Burke signed for the German club for £13m from Nottingham Forest last season but struggled to hold down a first-team role as Leipzig finished as Bundesliga runners-up in their first season in the top-flight.

Zaha meanwhile could be out of action for the next month after leaving Selhurst Park with his right knee in a brace last Saturday. The Ivory Coast international managed to finish the game that afternoon but scans have confirmed the extent of the knock that also rules him out of World Cup qualifiers in September.

Liverpool have injury problems of their own to contend with after Philippe Coutinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana were all ruled out of Saturday's clash. Daniel Sturridge could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knock.