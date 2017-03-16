Several people are injured following a shooting at a school in the south of France.

The shooting occurred at the Tocqueville high school in the town of Grasse. One suspect has been arrested while a second is possibly on the run, reported the AFP news agency.

Local police sent out a tweet advising local residents to stay inside. The French government also issued a terrorist alert warning, but police have said it is too early to determine whether the shooting is terrorist related.

The school's head teacher is believed to have been one of those injured in the attack. The suspect who has been is a 17-year-old pupil at the school, according to BFM TV.

All schools in the Grasse area were put on lockdown in the wake of the shooting.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

